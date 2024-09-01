Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.13.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.20%.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

