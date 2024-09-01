Broadview Financial Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Broadview Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 268,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 37,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $5.61 on Friday, hitting $476.27. 33,466,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,922,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.05. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.