Broadview Financial Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.41. The company had a trading volume of 154,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,569. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $130.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

