Brokerages Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price at $16.68

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Bilibili stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

