Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) PT at $30.67

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

CVE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 80.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 71.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVE opened at $18.54 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

