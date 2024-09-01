Brokerages Set Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $54,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,040 shares of company stock worth $84,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

