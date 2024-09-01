Brokers Issue Forecasts for STERIS plc’s Q3 2026 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for STERIS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $9.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

STE has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STE

STERIS Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $241.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.94 and its 200 day moving average is $224.50. STERIS has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $243.37.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,434,000 after buying an additional 53,526 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,453,000 after acquiring an additional 778,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after acquiring an additional 120,616 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 23.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,988,000 after purchasing an additional 282,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in STERIS by 29.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,150,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,663,000 after purchasing an additional 263,383 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.