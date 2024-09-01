Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BPYPP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,448. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.
About Brookfield Property Partners
