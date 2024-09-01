Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,448. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

