Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Up 9.2% in August

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth $49,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BEP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.49. 291,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.41). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

