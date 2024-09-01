Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,911.08

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,911.08 ($25.20) and traded as high as GBX 2,019.75 ($26.64). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,975 ($26.05), with a volume of 2,272 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a market cap of £315.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4,817.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,997.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,911.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

