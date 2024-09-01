Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $80.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bruker by 7.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,036,000 after buying an additional 123,984 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Bruker by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,274 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its stake in Bruker by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $67.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

