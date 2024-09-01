Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Bruker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bruker has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Bruker by 19.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

