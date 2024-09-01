Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Short Interest Update

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,113.0 days.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance
BUHPF stock remained flat at $6.93 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $6.93.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Profile
