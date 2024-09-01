Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Short Interest Update

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,113.0 days.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance

BUHPF stock remained flat at $6.93 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Profile

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. It operates allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breast, home service, heart valve, robotic surgery, rehabilitation, children's, colorectal surgery, complex coronary artery intervention, cornea transplant, dental, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, ear, nose, throat, emergency, endocrinology, diabetes, expatriate liaison, eye, fertility, gastrointestinal motility, health screening, holistic wound care, horizon regional cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, nephrology, neuroscience, orthopedics, perinatal, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis, skin, sports medicine and joint, surgery, travel medicine, urology, scientific wellness, skin and aesthetic, and women's centers.

