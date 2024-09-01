Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Raised to Sector perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 3,350 ($44.18) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,700 ($35.61).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,300 ($43.52) to GBX 3,380 ($44.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.20) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,282.50 ($43.29).

Bunzl Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Bunzl

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 3,540 ($46.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,269.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,192.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,101.91. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,709 ($35.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,600 ($47.47).

In related news, insider Jacky Simmonds acquired 1,445 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,462 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £50,025.90 ($65,971.12). Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

