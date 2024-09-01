Cadence Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. HF Sinclair accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,884,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,543. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.19.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.