Cadence Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,980 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,980 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 0.5% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,059,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,905,634. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

