Cadence Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.47. 279,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,185. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $79.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

