Cadence Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 14.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 30.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after buying an additional 68,944 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.72. 1,415,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,368. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.04. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Southern Copper

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

