Cadinha & Co. LLC Acquires 532 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for about 1.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.79.

Moderna Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $77.40 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,311,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at $201,311,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,736 shares of company stock worth $46,330,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.