Cadinha & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the second quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.2% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $476.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.86.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

