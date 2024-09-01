Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMBM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 268,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 56.10% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. The business had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.