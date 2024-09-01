Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMBM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.95.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 56.10% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. The business had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cambium Networks
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.