Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $115.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPT. Wedbush increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.62.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.62. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,521,000 after buying an additional 289,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,314,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,704,000 after acquiring an additional 206,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 898,398 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,597,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,299,000 after acquiring an additional 54,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

