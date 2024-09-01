Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.120-3.220 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.12-3.22 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

