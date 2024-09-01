Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$130.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Montreal from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a C$122.00 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$121.00.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$112.71 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$116.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$122.45.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.472973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.