Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.