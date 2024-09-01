Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $118.45 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $300.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,185.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 333,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,385,000 after purchasing an additional 307,780 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 18,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

