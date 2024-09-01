Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.80

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25). Capita shares last traded at GBX 18.08 ($0.24), with a volume of 10,941,042 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capita from GBX 1,800 ($23.74) to GBX 2,200 ($29.01) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
