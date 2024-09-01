Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stock Position Lifted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,447 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $21,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 189,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,831 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 219,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,059,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,971,000 after acquiring an additional 185,997 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

CGDV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,655. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

