Capital Management Associates Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.6% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $518.04. 5,637,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $504.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.