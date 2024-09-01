Capital Management Associates Inc Increases Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 73.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 39.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AG stock remained flat at $5.59 during trading on Friday. 4,038,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,644. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

