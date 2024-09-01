Capital Management Associates Inc Sells 508 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Management Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,092. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

