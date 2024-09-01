Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Short Interest Update

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 886,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 922.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFFN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.01. 458,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $797.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.50. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.17%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

