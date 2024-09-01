CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded CareDx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded CareDx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. CareDx has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.78.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The company had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. Research analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,746.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,746.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,415. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 137,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 33,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 126,018 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

