Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carrefour Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 230,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

