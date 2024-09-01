Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Carrefour Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 230,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.
About Carrefour
