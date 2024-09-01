Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Acquires 7,656 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.85 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $172.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average is $161.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

