Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Buys 10,637 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 180.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,952,000 after acquiring an additional 144,897 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 56.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 62,547 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 131,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $2,635,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.92.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

