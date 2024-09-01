Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $306.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.66.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

