Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $805,000 Stock Position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC owned 0.54% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 40,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CWS opened at $67.57 on Friday. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $67.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96. The company has a market cap of $160.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.85.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

