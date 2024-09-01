Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $171.70 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The company has a market capitalization of $890.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

