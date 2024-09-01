Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,276,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

