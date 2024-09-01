Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Sells 23,618 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,618 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VT opened at $117.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $117.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.07.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

