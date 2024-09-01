Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Sells 46 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,129 shares of company stock worth $5,759,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $855.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $857.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $791.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $760.54.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.