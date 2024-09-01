Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 146.7% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. V2 Financial group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 44.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $574.41 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $550.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

