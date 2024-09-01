C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in August

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.1 days.

C&C Group Price Performance

CGPZF stock remained flat at $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. C&C Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Get C&C Group alerts:

About C&C Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.