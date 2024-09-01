CCG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $2,439,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. 37,137,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,838,326. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

