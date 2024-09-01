CCG Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $84.53. 2,472,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,576. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.00.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.