CCG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.26. 2,539,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

