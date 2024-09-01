CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0310 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $24.97 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,552.97 or 1.00061162 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007831 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02980192 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,172,991.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

