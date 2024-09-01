Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives $63.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $41.33 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $525,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,134.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $525,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,134.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,512 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,817,000 after purchasing an additional 427,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,844 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

