Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSR. Compass Point cut Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.30. Centerspace has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $75.57.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $65.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -375.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Centerspace by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

